Life Storage, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Shares of LSI opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.86. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a one year low of $85.23 and a one year high of $154.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

