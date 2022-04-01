Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,606. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

