Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.31.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,606. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
