Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,700 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

