Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $319.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

