Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of LNN traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.71. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.61.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $13,373,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.