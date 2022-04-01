Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,315 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $341,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Lionel Bonnot sold 876 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $167,228.40.

Shares of SITM opened at $247.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.72. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.74, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 44.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SiTime by 49.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

