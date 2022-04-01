Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.59. 752,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,595. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.98. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.08.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.