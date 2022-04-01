Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of LAC stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.59. 752,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,595. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.98. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 62.09 and a current ratio of 64.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.08.
In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
