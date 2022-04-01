Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $38.49 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

