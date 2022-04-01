Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to report $138.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $143.30 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $577.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $582.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $680.30 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.07 on Friday. Livent has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,303.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,506,000 after buying an additional 571,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Livent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 656,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Livent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,439 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

