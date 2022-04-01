Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.64

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.64 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 94.40 ($1.24). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.21), with a volume of 215,238 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.64.
Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)
Recommended Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.