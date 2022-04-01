Loop Capital Lowers Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $26.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,680,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after buying an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 364,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186,866 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

