Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 46,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,187,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.