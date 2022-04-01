Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) rose 4% on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $135.00. The stock traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 8,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 429,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

