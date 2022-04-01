Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

LOW stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

