LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $183.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.98. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,186,000 after buying an additional 69,639 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

