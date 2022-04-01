LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,425 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $124,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,704,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

