LSV Asset Management Has $30.27 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Koppers were worth $30,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 109,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,270. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $580.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

