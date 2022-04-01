LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.69% of WestRock worth $199,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.