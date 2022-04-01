LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $44,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 95.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 195.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPC. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

