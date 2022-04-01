LSV Asset Management Sells 145,300 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,965 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $33,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the airline’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the airline’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,040,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,590,340. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

