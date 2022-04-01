LSV Asset Management Sells 4,700 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $28,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 91,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 543,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

