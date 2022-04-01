LSV Asset Management Sells 50,800 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.32% of Toll Brothers worth $114,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 140,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.63. 19,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,214. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

