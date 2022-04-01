Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $441.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $410.00 to $441.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.23 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

