Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $365.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.75 and its 200-day moving average is $381.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

