Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

