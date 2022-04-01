Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDNF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

