LVZ Inc. Acquires 1,862 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after acquiring an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 105,191 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 483,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

HYLS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,933. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

