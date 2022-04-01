LVZ Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $147.28. 55,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

