LVZ Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 416,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,779. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

