M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

MHO stock remained flat at $$44.35 during trading on Thursday. 5,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,162. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after buying an additional 381,983 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,253,000 after buying an additional 204,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

