Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MCBC stock remained flat at $$9.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.75. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 518,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

