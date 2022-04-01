MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,516. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $574.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

