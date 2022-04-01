MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TSE MAG opened at C$20.24 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.17.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

