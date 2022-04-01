Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

