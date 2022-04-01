MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.77

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.60. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 42,873 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Taglich Brothers decreased their price objective on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.