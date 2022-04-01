MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.77

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.60. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 42,873 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Taglich Brothers decreased their price objective on shares of MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini's (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

