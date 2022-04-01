Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 506,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $109,847,000. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $221.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

