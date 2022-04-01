Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.53.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 777,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,276,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock worth $28,031,629 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

