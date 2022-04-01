Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. 75,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

