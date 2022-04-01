Marlin Price Up 5.5% This Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Marlin has a total market cap of $27.71 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.24 or 0.07259810 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,208.10 or 0.99871765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00045822 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

