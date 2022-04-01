Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.40) and last traded at GBX 870 ($11.40). Approximately 58,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 250,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.20) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marlowe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 845.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 903.50. The company has a market cap of £852.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.77.

In other news, insider Adam Councell purchased 5,600 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £49,952 ($65,433.59).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

