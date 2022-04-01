Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.20) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.46) to GBX 1,026 ($13.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.11).

Get Marlowe alerts:

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 899 ($11.78) on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 704 ($9.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,094 ($14.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £861.55 million and a PE ratio of -690.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 845.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 903.50.

In other Marlowe news, insider Adam Councell purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($65,433.59).

Marlowe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.