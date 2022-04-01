Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.14

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.44. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 86,268 shares traded.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.