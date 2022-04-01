Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,164. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.
In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marten Transport (Get Rating)
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
