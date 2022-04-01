Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,164. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.