Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 181,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,715,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of -132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

