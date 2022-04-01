Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.85% of Masco worth $145,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,069. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

