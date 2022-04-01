Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.