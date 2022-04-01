Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $215.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.