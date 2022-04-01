Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.82.

MTDR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,197. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 426.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

