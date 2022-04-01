Matson (NYSE:MATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.01. Matson has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $125.34.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.