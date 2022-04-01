Maxim Group Trims ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Target Price to $4.00

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RSLS opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. ReShape Lifesciences has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSLS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 105,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

