MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 113,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,278,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,286,576 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after buying an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

